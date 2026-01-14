Avengers: Doomsday New Teaser Confirms Wakanda And Fantastic Four Crossover

Wakanda and Fantastic Four confirmed in new Avengers: Doomsday teaser.
Shuri, M’Baku, and Namor return with unresolved tensions.
Doctor Doom emerges as the MCU’s next major threat.
The excitement around Avengers: Doomsday continues to build as Marvel Studios drops a new teaser confirming the return of Wakanda and the Fantastic Four. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious crossover events, expanding the MCU’s Phase 6 with familiar heroes and unexpected alliances.
Avengers: Doomsday teaser brings Wakanda back into focus
The one-minute teaser opens with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, firmly established as Wakanda’s protector after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her voiceover reflects loss, duty, and responsibility as she prepares her people for an uncertain future. Winston Duke’s M’Baku and Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Namor also appear, suggesting tensions and shifting loyalties within the region.
Fantastic Four enters the MCU crossover
The tone briefly lightens when Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, is introduced. He shares a moment with M'Baku that marks the first on-screen interaction between Wakanda and the Fantastic Four. While Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Johnny Storm do not appear, their presence is clearly set up for the larger narrative.
Doctor Doom and the Russo Brothers’ big bet
The film sees Robert Downey Jr return to the MCU in a new role as Victor von Doom, marking a dramatic shift from his legacy as Iron Man. Earlier teasers also confirmed the integration of the X-Men and the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, positioning Avengers: Doomsday as a major convergence point for Marvel’s multiverse storytelling.
Marvel has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will release in theatres on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.