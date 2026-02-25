Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Pride and Prejudice, with Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden leading as Lizzy and Darcy.

  • Netflix's Pride and Prejudice series teaser was unveiled yesterday by the streamer.

  • The show stars Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden.

  • It is directed by Euros Lyn.

Netflix unveiled the first teaser for the Pride and Prejudice series, with Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden leading as Elizabeth Bennet (Lizzy) and Darcy. It is based on Jane Austen’s classic novel.

The six-part series is written by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn.

Pride and Prejudice teaser out

A brief video shows Corrin’s Elizabeth brooding and watching the sunset perched on a rooftop. She blushes when she hears the sound of galloping horses, and then we get a glimpse of the handsome Lowden as Mr. Darcy arriving on horseback.

Watch the teaser here.

Pride and Prejudice cast

Alongside Corrin and Lowden, the Netflix series also stars Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins and Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley. Rhea Norwood will be seen as Lydia Bennett, Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery will play Mary and Kitty Bennett, Siena Kelly will portray Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw will be seen as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton said in a statement when the cast was announced. He called Jane Austen’s novel the “blueprint for romantic comedy”.

“It has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr. Darcy,” he added.

Pride and Prejudice release date

The six-episode series is expected to be released this fall. The release date has to be announced. It promises to be “faithfully bring Jane Austen’s iconic story back to life for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with it for the first time,” according to a press release.

