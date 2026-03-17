Nora Fatehi KD Song Row: National Human Rights Commission Issues Notice, Makers Take Down Track After Backlash

The makers of KD: The Devil recently unveiled their latest song featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. It was released simultaneously across languages, with the Kannada version titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse and the Hindi one titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. What followed was severe backlash on social media, with netizens describing the song's lyrics and tone as vulgar. Many even raised objections to the suggestive choreography.