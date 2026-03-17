Nora Fatehi KD Song Row: National Human Rights Commission Issues Notice, Makers Take Down Track After Backlash

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt's Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse song has been taken down from YouTube after facing backlash for vulgar lyrics.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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KD song controversy
Nora Fatehi's KD song taken down by makers after backlash Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • After severe backlash, the makers of KD: The Devil have taken down the Hindi and Kannada versions of Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse from YouTube.

  • This comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the makers over the use of allegedly vulgar and suggestive lyrics in the song, demanding the removal of the track.

  • Netizens also slammed the makers for using lewd lyrics in the song.

The makers of KD: The Devil recently unveiled their latest song featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. It was released simultaneously across languages, with the Kannada version titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse and the Hindi one titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. What followed was severe backlash on social media, with netizens describing the song's lyrics and tone as vulgar. Many even raised objections to the suggestive choreography.

KD: The Devil song removed

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the makers over the use of allegedly vulgar and suggestive lyrics in the song, demanding the removal of the track. Following the backlash and pressure, Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse was removed from YouTube.

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NHRC's action against Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt's song

As per a report in IANS, advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police requesting legal action against those who are associated with the song. The complaint mentioned that "sexually suggestive and obscene lyrics" are not suitable for public consumption.

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Jindal also demanded the removal of the song from social media platforms, citing that the song has a negative influence on younger audiences and promotes obscenity.

Raqueeb Alam has penned the lyrics of the song, with vocals by Mangli and composed by Arjun Janya.

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About KD: The Devil

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is a Kannada-language film, set for a pan-India release on April 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam apart from the original language.

The film is inspired by true events from 1970 to 1975. It is produced by Venkat K Narayan under KVN Productions. Led by Dhruva Sarja, it also stars Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta.

Music is composed by Arjun Janya, with cinematography by William David and editing by Sanketh Achar.

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