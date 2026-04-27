The Devil Wears Prada 2 Backlash Grows Over Asian Stereotype Debate

Summary of this article
The Devil Wears Prada 2 backlash sparked by Jin Chao character portrayal.
Promotional clip criticised for stereotyping and insensitive name pronunciation concerns.
Film release expected next week amid ongoing global representation debate.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 backlash has gained momentum after a promotional clip from the upcoming film triggered conversations around representation and stereotyping. The sequel, featuring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, is already under scrutiny even before its release, with viewers closely examining how new characters are being introduced into the story.
Devil Wears Prada 2 Asian stereotype debate explained
The criticism centres on a scene introducing a new character named Jin Chao, played by Helen J. Shen. In the clip, Hathaway’s character Andy returns to the fictional Runway magazine as a features editor and meets her assistant for the first time.
During the interaction, the assistant is shown listing her academic achievements in detail, which some viewers have interpreted as leaning into familiar stereotypes. It has also been pointed out that the pronunciation of the character’s name sounded similar to a derogatory term, leading to further backlash across social media platforms.
Social media reactions to The Devil Wears Prada 2 backlash
Online responses have been mixed but vocal, particularly across regions including China, Japan and South Korea. Concerns were raised about the portrayal being outdated, with some users stating that such characterisation felt misplaced in a contemporary setting.
In several reactions, it was suggested that the naming and character traits appeared insensitive, while others questioned whether the similarity in pronunciation was intentional. The portrayal was described by some as tone-deaf, especially given ongoing conversations about cultural representation in global cinema.
So far, the makers have not issued an official response to the controversy. The film is set to release soon, with its premiere scheduled for next week, placing it under heightened attention as discussions continue.