Will The Devil Wears Prada 3 Happen? David Frankel Finally Responds

Speculation around The Devil Wears Prada 3 is picking up momentum after the strong theatrical performance of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Director David Frankel has now revealed that he would be open to revisiting the beloved franchise once again, nearly two decades after the original film became a pop culture phenomenon. The sequel recently reunited Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci on screen.