Will The Devil Wears Prada 3 Happen? David Frankel Finally Responds

Summary of this article
David Frankel expressed openness towards directing The Devil Wears Prada 3 in future.
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway stressed the importance of a strong script.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 reportedly crossed Rs 2,650 crore globally within eight days.
Speculation around The Devil Wears Prada 3 is picking up momentum after the strong theatrical performance of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Director David Frankel has now revealed that he would be open to revisiting the beloved franchise once again, nearly two decades after the original film became a pop culture phenomenon. The sequel recently reunited Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci on screen.
David Frankel Reacts to The Devil Wears Prada 3 Buzz
Speaking in an interview with Variety, it was admitted by Frankel that he never expected to direct a second film after the original classic. However, the filmmaker hinted that he would not completely rule out another chapter.
It was said by Frankel that if an opportunity arrived to revisit the characters and spend time with the cast again, it would certainly interest him. The filmmaker’s comments have fuelled fresh excitement among fans hoping to see Miranda Priestly’s world continue on screen.
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Share What Part Three Needs
The cast also addressed the possibility of a third instalment during a separate conversation with People. According to Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, everything would depend on a strong script. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway stressed that every principal cast member would need to agree before moving forward.
Frankel also reflected on balancing nostalgia with fresh storytelling. He praised newer cast additions including Justin Theroux and BJ Novak, while comparing the sequel to a band returning with “new songs” alongside familiar hits.
Released in theatres on May 1, 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has reportedly earned Rs 2,650 crore worldwide within just eight days, according to Sacnilk.