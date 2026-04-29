The Devil Wears Prada 2 Advance Booking Box Office Soars In India Ahead Of Release

Summary of this article
The Devil Wears Prada 2's advance booking box office crosses 23,000 tickets in India.
Film targets Rs 7 crore opening, matching recent Hollywood releases trend.
Strong early sales hint at fourth Hollywood clean hit in India 2026.
The Devil Wears Prada 2's advance booking box office is already showing strong signs of success in India, with the much-awaited sequel drawing steady footfall even before release. With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt returning, the film has quickly turned into one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the season.
Early trends suggest that the film is tapping into both nostalgia and fresh curiosity. As audiences gear up for its theatrical run, the numbers indicate a promising opening that could match recent Hollywood hits in India.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Advance Booking Box Office trends in India
As of the latest update, the film has sold around 23,000 tickets across major national chains. Out of this, nearly 18,000 admissions were recorded at PVR Inox, while Cinepolis contributed around 5,000 tickets through advance sales.
These figures reflect strong urban traction, especially in metro cities where Hollywood franchises tend to perform well. If this pace continues over the next couple of days, the film is expected to register a solid advance booking total before its opening.
Industry estimates suggest that the film could open at around Rs. 7 crore in India, including paid previews. This would place it in a similar range as recent Hollywood releases that have performed well at the box office.
Can the sequel sustain momentum at the box office?
The sequel arrives at a time when Hollywood films are enjoying a strong run in India. Earlier releases this year have already set a favourable tone, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 seems well-positioned to continue that trend.
The film’s appeal lies not just in its returning cast, but also in the enduring popularity of Miranda Priestly, with the character once again shown navigating high-stakes challenges within the fashion world.
The theatrical release is set for May 1, 2026, with expectations riding high on both opening numbers and long-term performance.