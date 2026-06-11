David Harbour Reveals 'False' Millie Bobby Brown Bullying & Harassment Claim Report Triggered 'A Breakdown'

David Harbour addressed the alleged bullying complaint Millie Bobby Brown filed against him.
It was reportedly filed ahead of the production of Stranger Things season 5
Harbour opened up on how the false claims affected him mentally.
In November last year, reports surfaced that Millie Bobby Brown filed a bullying and harassment complaint against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour, ahead of the filming of the final season of Stranger Things.
Brown and Harbour met on the set of Stranger Things when the former was just 11 years old. Brown played Harbour's adoptive daughter.
David Harbour reacts to 'false' Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim report
In an interview with Variety, David, 51, responded to the previous Daily Mail report, which quoted a source claiming that Millie, 22, filed a bullying and harassment complaint against him before Stranger Things season 5 production started.
He said that the reported rumoured complaint “came out in a weird way.”
David said, “In this weird world we live in, where sound bites will be created, I’m trying to figure out how to say this...It’s a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements.”
David on having a breakdown
The actor said he “had a breakdown” after reading the reports, which surfaced a week after the release of his ex-wife Lily Allen's album, West End Girl.
What happened between David and Millie?
He said, “It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine. Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things. People are very scared of being human. It’s unfortunate, because I don’t know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have.”
David and Millie are currently "working on several" new projects together. However, the actor didn't reveal anything about them.