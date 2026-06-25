Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Only She And The Duffer Brothers Know What Happened To Stranger Things' Eleven

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown discussed Eleven's fate on a podcast appearance.
She insisted only she and the showrunners are in the know regarding the character's ultimate trajectory.
The show's finale had left fans in heightened debate and speculation whether Eleven survived the battle.
Millie Bobby Brown has shared that only she and Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers are aware of the true fate of Eleven following the series finale. The show creators expressly forbade her from divulging the character's ending. During live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast at New York's 92NY, Brown said the brothers reminded her after the finale aired to remain tight-lipped.
“They were like, ‘Do not tell anyone. Because we made it a secret kind of pledge,'” Brown said. “No one else knows. It’s just us three. And what we do with that information, it’ll be up to them.”
The finale left Eleven's fate deliberately ambiguous, triggering heated conjecture whether the character survived the final battle against Vecna in the Upside Down. “Jake was like, ‘Ooh, these are really split.’ And the whole cast thinks I’m dead,” Brown said. “One, rude. It’s so rude of them. There’s something to it, surely. You guys are projecting! It’s like, ‘Hey guys, we get it. You want me dead!’ But I was like, ‘Believe!’ Let’s have some hope in here.”
What Do Her Co-Actors Believe?
Some cast members have avowed that Eleven died. David Harbour, who portrayed Jim Hopper, told Variety in an interview that he believed she could have just one fate. “A lot of people think maybe she’s in Spain or whatever,” Harbour said. “But right from the very beginning of that series — we love this little girl, but you really can’t have a little girl in Hawkins, Indiana, with supernatural powers running around. She just cannot exist.”
Sadie Sink reiterated the stance during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “Is that a hot take or something? Mike’s story is just one last story, and then they say goodbye to childhood. That’s one final tale, and that’s it. It’s just a coping thing. It’s stronger [that way], right?” Noah Schnapp, though, disagrees. He recently told fans at PeopleCon that Eleven was alive. A majority of the live audience believed Eleven survived the battle. Brown was delighted: “We have a hopeful audience. I love that!”
Brown also confessed going into “a little bit of a slight, slight depression” after Stranger Things concluded. “It was very hard for me,” she said. “I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I’m a very happy-go-lucky person.” The actress will next be seen in the third installment of Enola Holmes, premiering July 1st on Netflix.