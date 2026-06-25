Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Only She And The Duffer Brothers Know What Happened To Stranger Things' Eleven

Some cast members have avowed that Eleven died. David Harbour, who portrayed Jim Hopper, told Variety in an interview that he believed she could have just one fate. “A lot of people think maybe she’s in Spain or whatever,” Harbour said. “But right from the very beginning of that series — we love this little girl, but you really can’t have a little girl in Hawkins, Indiana, with supernatural powers running around. She just cannot exist.”