Wagner Moura Tipped To Be The Villain In Bradley Cooper's Ocean's Eleven Prequel

While character details are being kept under wraps, Wagner is said to be playing the villain of the prequel, following in the footsteps of other antagonists in the series like Andy Garcia, Vincent Cassell and Al Pacino. The actor will join previously announced Margot Robbie, who is also producing with her husband Tom Ackerley, and Bradley Cooper, who has also been tapped to direct and produce. Robbie and Cooper are set to play the parents of George Clooney‘s character Danny Ocean from the original trilogy.