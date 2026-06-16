The Last House Trailer: Wagner Moura and Greta Lee Are Trapped At Home In Netflix Thriller

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of an upcoming sci-fi thriller, The Last House.
The film stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura as a couple trapped at home with no rescue.
Netflix drops the thriller on August 7.
Netflix debuted the first look at the upcoming sci-fi thriller movie The Last House, which stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura. In director Louis Leterrier's latest, the Emmy-nominated actress and the Oscar-nominated actor essay couple Ann and Jason, who find themselves and their kids sealed inside their house. Even the house appears to have a mind of its own, hurling its inhabitants to fight for survival inside their own home.
Here’s the logline: “A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.”
“The Last House challenges the idea of a safe haven, turning a family home into a hostile environment where survival demands unity,” Leterrier told Tudum. “This is an ordinary family’s worst nightmare, pushing them to their limits to protect each other and exposing the fragility of security—and the desperate fight to reclaim it.” Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die) wrote the script.
“Growing up my favorite things to watch and read were survivalist stories with a twist,” Lee told the Netflix companion outlet. “So I was immediately drawn to this story. I love the questions this movie asks about our world and how we choose to live in it. And I was excited about the possibility of asking these questions in a new and entertaining way.” The film stars Riley Chung (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Emma Ho (The Baker), Noah Alexander Sosnowski (Section 8), and Gabriel Barbosa (May December).
“I was so intrigued by the notion of what it might mean to wake up one day and be physically sealed in your home — and not even understand why,” Moura added. “I think about how my own family would respond and handle something like that. I connected with the stakes of the film and the character on a deep level because of that.”
Fresh off his Golden Globe win for The Secret Agent, The Last House is the first of two upcoming horror films for Wagner Moura, the other being Panos Cosmatos’ 80s-set vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods, where he stars opposite Kristen Stewart.
The Last House premieres on Netflix on August 7, 2026.