Baby Do Die Do Trailer: Huma Qureshi Captivates As Ruthless Deaf-Mute Assassin

Huma Qureshi's new film, Baby Do Die Do trailer has opened to positive reactions.
Huma has been lauded for her stellar act as India's first hitwoman.
The crime thriller will arrive in cinemas in July.
Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem's production house, Saleem Siblings, has debuted with the crime thriller, titled Baby Do Die Do, directed by Nachiket Samant (Single Salma). It will hit the screens this July.
The much-awaited trailer for Baby Do Die Do has been unveiled, with Huma playing 'India's first hitwoman' who is deaf and mute.
What's inside Baby Do Die Do trailer
The trailer shows Huma's character on a killing spree. She undergoes a fierce transformation for the project, appearing in a silent yet powerful role. Her performance drives much of the narrative intrigue.
It is filled with suspense, violence, and unpredictable twists, and promises a fresh cinematic experience.
Watch Baby Do Die Do trailer here
Netizens' reactions to Baby Do Die Do trailer
As soon as the trailer dropped online, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on Huma. They also praised the BGM. One user commented, "This trailer trusts the audience to stay curious instead of explaining everything. Love that." Another wrote, "Bold storytelling choices are always welcome. #BabyDoDieDo deserves appreciation for taking chances."
"An absolute underdog story that feels handcrafted and risky in the best way possible. This has all the makings of a massive sleeper hit," commented another.
One praised Huma Qureshi's 'intensity' while one wrote, "The music adds so much depth to the trailer Everything feels carefully put together."
Baby Do Die Do cast
Apart from Qureshi, the film also stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malavade, Himanshu Malik, Marudhar Shekhawat and Arun Kushwah.
Baby Do Die Do release date
Huma Qureshi-starrer will debut in cinemas on July 3, locking horns with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari-starrer Alpha.