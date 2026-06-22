Baby Do Die Do Trailer: Huma Qureshi Captivates As Ruthless Deaf-Mute Assassin

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The much-awaited trailer for Baby Do Die Do has been unveiled. Huma Qureshi leads the thriller as India's first hitwoman.

Baby Do Die Do
Baby Do Die Do trailer out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Huma Qureshi's new film, Baby Do Die Do trailer has opened to positive reactions.

  • Huma has been lauded for her stellar act as India's first hitwoman.

  • The crime thriller will arrive in cinemas in July.

Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem's production house, Saleem Siblings, has debuted with the crime thriller, titled Baby Do Die Do, directed by Nachiket Samant (Single Salma). It will hit the screens this July.

The much-awaited trailer for Baby Do Die Do has been unveiled, with Huma playing 'India's first hitwoman' who is deaf and mute.

What's inside Baby Do Die Do trailer

The trailer shows Huma's character on a killing spree. She undergoes a fierce transformation for the project, appearing in a silent yet powerful role. Her performance drives much of the narrative intrigue.

It is filled with suspense, violence, and unpredictable twists, and promises a fresh cinematic experience. 

Baby Do Die Do Teaser - YouTube
Baby Do Die Do Teaser: Huma Qureshi's Desi Hitwoman Avatar Leaves Fans Intrigued

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch Baby Do Die Do trailer here

Netizens' reactions to Baby Do Die Do trailer

As soon as the trailer dropped online, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on Huma. They also praised the BGM. One user commented, "This trailer trusts the audience to stay curious instead of explaining everything. Love that." Another wrote, "Bold storytelling choices are always welcome. #BabyDoDieDo deserves appreciation for taking chances."

"An absolute underdog story that feels handcrafted and risky in the best way possible. This has all the makings of a massive sleeper hit," commented another.

Related Content
I, Nobody Trailer - Instagram
Isakapatnam Trailer - YouTube
Baby Do Die Do Teaser - YouTube
Baby Do Die Do Teaser Reveals Huma Qureshi's New Avatar - X

One praised Huma Qureshi's 'intensity' while one wrote, "The music adds so much depth to the trailer Everything feels carefully put together."

Baby Do Die Do cast

Apart from Qureshi, the film also stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malavade, Himanshu Malik, Marudhar Shekhawat and Arun Kushwah.

Baby Do Die Do Teaser Reveals Huma Qureshi's New Avatar - X
Huma Qureshi Stars As ‘India’s First Desi Hitwoman’ In Baby Do Die Do; Release Date Announced

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Baby Do Die Do release date

Huma Qureshi-starrer will debut in cinemas on July 3, locking horns with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari-starrer Alpha.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories