I, Nobody Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils Dark Psychological Crime Mystery As Rajeevan

I, Nobody trailer introduces Prithviraj as Rajeevan, a troubled protagonist.
Parvathy Thiruvothu plays a pivotal role in the psychological crime thriller.
Nisam Basheer's film combines family drama, mystery and dark emotional conflicts.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's I, Nobody trailer has finally arrived, offering audiences a tense first look at a thriller that blends crime, mystery and emotional conflict. Directed by Nisam Basheer, the film introduces Prithviraj as Rajeevan, a man whose life begins to unravel as he finds himself trapped in a dangerous web of violence and difficult choices.
The trailer suggests that I, Nobody is more than a conventional crime drama. Beneath the suspense lies the story of a man carrying emotional scars while struggling to protect the people closest to him. As secrets emerge and tensions escalate, Rajeevan appears to be fighting battles both within himself and in the world around him.
I, Nobody trailer explores family bonds amid crime and chaos
Parvathy Thiruvothu plays a pivotal role in the film and appears closely connected to Rajeevan's troubled journey. The trailer hints at strained relationships and unresolved emotions, suggesting that family dynamics will be central to the narrative.
Rather than revealing key plot details, the makers focus on creating intrigue through fragmented moments of conflict and suspense. Rajeevan's actions seem to have far-reaching consequences, placing those around him in increasingly dangerous situations.
Nisam Basheer brings a gritty psychological thriller to the screen
Known for crafting atmospheric thrillers, director Nisam Basheer appears to be taking a grounded approach with I, Nobody. The film relies on dark visuals, sharp editing and an intense background score composed by Jakes Bejoy to build a sense of unease.
The trailer's gritty aesthetic and psychological undertones hint at a character-driven story where internal struggles are just as important as external threats.
With Prithviraj leading the cast and Parvathy adding emotional depth, I, Nobody is shaping up to be one of Malayalam cinema's most anticipated thrillers.
The makers have confirmed that the film will release in theatres on July 9.