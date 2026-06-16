Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier to Feature in 'Odiyan'

The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and is produced by Sukumaran alongside Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It marks the first Malayalam project for the banner.
Johar shared the announcement with the film's poster on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. "We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema, and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too," read the caption.
"It gives us great pride to announce our film - 'Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented @rahulsadasivan_ . His knack for eerie storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional @manju.warrier & of course, our favorite Prithviraj himself. Soon," it added.
Sukumaran re-shared the post.
Johar and Sukumaran have previously worked on the 2023 film "Selfiee". The actor co-produced the project, which was the Hindi remake of his hit film "Driving License". Johar was also among the producers of the film.