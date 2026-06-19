Call the Midwife: Sisters In Arms Begins Filming – BBC Prequel Returns To Wartime Poplar

Call the Midwife: Sisters in Arms revisits Poplar at the outbreak of war.
Heidi Thomas returns alongside the original creative team for the prequel.
The three-part BBC drama explores childbirth and resilience during the Blitz.
Call the Midwife: Sisters in Arms has officially begun filming, marking the next chapter for one of British television's most beloved dramas. The upcoming three-part Christmas special will transport audiences back to Poplar at the outbreak of the Second World War, exploring the origins of Nonnatus House and the early lives of some of the franchise's most cherished characters.
According to the BBC, production is underway at Longcross Studios in Surrey, with creator and showrunner Heidi Thomas returning alongside executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank. The prequel will feature younger versions of familiar faces, while Jenny Agutter reprises her role as narrator as the older Sister Julienne.
Call the Midwife prequel explores life in wartime Poplar
Set in September 1939, the series follows a younger Sister Julienne, Sister Monica Joan and Sister Evangelina as they care for mothers and newborns in a rapidly changing world. Long before modern medicine transformed healthcare, the midwives of Poplar worked without penicillin, gas and air or the support of a welfare state.
As war reaches Britain, the demands on Nonnatus House intensify. The story will depict births taking place in underground shelters, families separated by conflict and communities trying to rebuild amid the devastation of the Blitz.
Heidi Thomas calls Sisters in Arms 'a joy to write'
In a statement shared by the BBC, it was said by Heidi Thomas that she had long wanted to revisit the characters during what she described as their "finest hour". The writer explained that the prequel focuses on women navigating the realities of war while continuing to provide essential care to those around them.
Julie Hesmondhalgh leads the cast as Sister Alice alongside Amy Booth-Steel, Helen Schlesinger, Helena Wilson and Bally Gill. Additional cast members include Liv Andrusier, Lizzie Back, Ellie McKay, Martin McCann and Rachel O'Connell.
Further details about a potential full-length series are expected to be announced at a later date.