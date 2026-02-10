Berlinale 2026: Fourteen Must-See Films From This Edition

German auteur Angela Schanelec returns to Berlin Competition after her previous two films, I Was At Home, But (2019) and Music (2023), won Silver Bears for best director and screenplay respectively. Her latest is about a crane operator, who finds his wife crying after a car accident. She tries to tell him everything, but he withdraws into himself. With an austere elliptical style, Schanelec is part of the Berlin School, alongside Christian Petzold and Thomas Arsalan, the most radically experimental of them.