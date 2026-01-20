Becoming Part Of Public Memory: The Story Of Sisterhood

In Naga society, women’s everyday labour is largely centred around agriculture. Throughout the year, they spend long hours working in the fields, an immensely labour-intensive practice. A persistent sense of guilt over not contributing monetarily to their households has historically compelled Naga women to take on strenuous responsibilities such as agricultural labour, pig rearing and domestic work. While these efforts undoubtedly sustain families, they come at the cost of invisibilising women’s identities. The Sisterhood Network intervenes precisely here: it not only leverages on women’s existing skills, but also introduces them to a working economy that fosters identity, dignity and self-esteem by adding value to long-neglected forms of labour. This empathetic intervention is what the documentary carefully foregrounds.