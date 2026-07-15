Honey Trehan Defends Satluj, Explains Why Film Doesn't Focus On Khalra's Politics

Honey Trehan said Satluj was centred on Jaswant Singh Khalra's human rights work.
The filmmaker described the film's removal from Zee5 as deeply heartbreaking and unfair.
A PIL now seeks Satluj's restoration and disclosure of reasons behind its takedown.
Honey Trehan has responded to criticism over Satluj, clarifying why the film does not explore human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's political beliefs or his alleged advocacy for the Khalistan movement. Speaking about the controversy, the director said his intention was never to examine Khalra's politics but to highlight his work documenting human rights violations.
Honey Trehan explains why Satluj focuses on human rights
In an interview with Screen, Honey Trehan said he had extensively researched Khalra's life before making the film. However, it was emphasised by the filmmaker that the story was not conceived to scrutinise the activist's political ideology. As stated by Trehan, "Yes, I read about him in great detail and I know of his politics too. But I was not making the film to scrutinise anyone's personality. My focus was his human rights work. Does his politics negate that?"
The director also questioned the circumstances surrounding Khalra's death. Referring to statements made during police testimonies, Trehan said that even officials had questioned why a "law-abiding citizen" would have been abducted and killed if he had committed no crime.
Honey Trehan calls Satluj ban 'Heartbreaking'
Trehan also spoke about the removal of Satluj, describing the decision as deeply painful. It was said by the filmmaker that he felt "heartbroken" after the film was blocked in India within 48 hours of its release and was later removed from Zee5 globally.
Appealing to the Centre, Trehan said, "All I ask the Centre is that please have a big heart, please be kind towards us, and let us tell his story to the world. Do not abduct Khalra again." He added that Khalra deserved the freedom for his story to reach audiences across the world.
Meanwhile, a public interest litigation has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the restoration of Satluj on Zee5. The petition reportedly argues that the film was removed without any publicly disclosed statutory, judicial or governmental order and seeks both its reinstatement and an explanation for the takedown.