Honey Trehan Defends Satluj, Explains Why Film Doesn't Focus On Khalra's Politics

Honey Trehan explains why Satluj focuses on human rights

In an interview with Screen, Honey Trehan said he had extensively researched Khalra's life before making the film. However, it was emphasised by the filmmaker that the story was not conceived to scrutinise the activist's political ideology. As stated by Trehan, "Yes, I read about him in great detail and I know of his politics too. But I was not making the film to scrutinise anyone's personality. My focus was his human rights work. Does his politics negate that?"