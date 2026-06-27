David Harbour And Millie Bobby Brown Return As Father-Daughter Duo In Adolescence Creator's New Spy Show

Two beloved Stranger Things stars are set for a reunion.
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour will appear in Jack Thorne's new spy series.
The show will premiere on Netflix.
Netflix has announced Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour will return to essay a father-daughter duo in a new spy drama series from Adolescence creator Jack Thorne. This comes from A24, with Thorne attached as writer and executive producer.
The series will be loosely based on Paul Warner's A Spy in the Blood that came out in May this year. The book circles a former jet-setting spy who has been stuck behind a desk for years. His daughter secretly joins MI6, and he has to get back in the game when she goes missing. Brown teased the project on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this week. “Father-daughter is where we live, but Netflix will always be our home,” she said.
The show marks Thorne's latest collaboration with Netflix, after Adolescence, which became the streamer's second most popular English-language television series and his acclaimed adaptation of William Golding's Lord of the Flies. “We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” says Jinny Howe, Netflix head of scripted series, US and Canada. “Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world”.
Did Millie Bobby Brown And David Harbour Have A Fallout?
The Harbour-Brown relationship has met with claims of bad blood. The Daily Mail published a November 2025 report saying Brown had filed a harassment and bullying claim against Harbour before production on Season 5 started. But the cast and crew quickly negated the conjecture. The Marvel actor has waived off speculation on the rift between him and the Enola Holmes star. “It’s simple. It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine,” Harbour told Variety in an interview published June 10. “Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things. People are very scared of being human.”
“It’s a show that went on for 10 years,” Harbour explained. “We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years—you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements.”
Brown too underlined the intimacy she and Harbour share, dispelling the rumours of a bitter fallout. “Obviously I changed so much from Season one to Season five, and David was there through all of it,” she told Variety in an email. “Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude,” she added. “Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.”