David Harbour And Millie Bobby Brown Return As Father-Daughter Duo In Adolescence Creator's New Spy Show

Brown too underlined the intimacy she and Harbour share, dispelling the rumours of a bitter fallout. “Obviously I changed so much from Season one to Season five, and David was there through all of it,” she told Variety in an email. “Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude,” she added. “Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.”