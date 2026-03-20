Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi Over Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Song

A fatwa has been issued against Nora Fatehi by a cleric in Aligarh over the Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse song from KD: The Devil.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Nora Fatehi song row
Fatwa against Nora Fatehi over Sarke Chunar song controversy Photo: Instagram
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  • A fatwa has been issued against Nora Fatehi by a cleric in Aligarh over the Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse song from KD: The Devil.

  • Chief Mufti Maulana Ebrahim Hussain said that the alleged use of explicit and "vulgar" visuals in the song is objectionable under Islamic teachings.

  • The song has already been banned and taken down from YouTube.

The song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in Hindi) from the Kannada film KD - The Devil has faced severe backlash over its vulgar lyrics and suggestive visuals. Featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, Sarke Chunar has led to legal complaints, ban demands and removal from YouTube. Following the criticism, the song has been banned by the government and also taken down from YouTube. But the problem has mounted for Nora as a fatwa has been issued against her in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, over the controversial song.

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As reported by ANI, a religious body, the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Aligarh, issued the fatwa against Nora Fatehi after Sarke Chunar started receiving online criticism for its lewd lyrics.

The fatwa has been issued by Chief Mufti Maulana Ebrahim Hussain, who told India Today that the alleged use of explicit and "vulgar" visuals in the song is objectionable under Islamic teachings. He also called the content haram and a gunah-e-kabira (grave sin), saying such content goes against religious principles.

Recently, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw also criticised the song, saying that it has been banned.

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Nora Fatehi reacts to the song controversy

After the backlash, Nora released a video message on Instagram where she opened up about the controversy and distanced herself from the Hindi version of the track.

Clarifying her stance, Nora claimed she originally shot the song years ago in Kannada and was unaware of how it would be adapted in Hindi.

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it," she said.

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Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and others associated with the song. The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance, citing concerns around sexually suggestive content.

They have been asked to appear before the Commission on March 24.

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