US-Israel Vs Iran War: Iranian Women Team Depart Malaysia For Oman Amid Asylum Saga
Players from the Iran women's national football team left Kuala Lumpur for Oman on Monday, ending days of uncertainty after five players who had initially sought asylum in Australia reversed their decisions and rejoined the squad in Malaysia. The team departed following their exit from the AFC Women's Asian Cup, with the Asian Football Confederation confirming the travel was arranged by the Iranian embassy. Meanwhile, two players who remained in Australia are currently training in Brisbane.
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