US-Israel Vs Iran War: Iranian Women Team Depart Malaysia For Oman Amid Asylum Saga

Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak

1/8 Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak





2/8 Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak





3/8 Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak





4/8 Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak





5/8 Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak





6/8 Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak





7/8 Members of Iran's women's football team pray at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak





8/8 Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Azneal Ishak





