Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber took the entire world by surprise when they announced that they were going to welcome their first child soon. Rumours of Hailey’s pregnancy had started doing rounds on social media long ago. As the couple gets congratulated for this good news, a recent report has revealed that they have already picked a name for their child.
According to a report by PEOPLE, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have already started gearing up to welcome their first child. The report revealed that the couple has begun to decorate the nursery. It also mentioned that they had already picked a name for their baby. The report quoted a source who said, “Everyone is excited for them… They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."
The report also revealed why the couple waited before they shared the news with their fans. The source continued, “They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed… They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed.”
In a post that broke the internet, the couple announced their pregnancy. They were seen renewing their vows on a vast farm. Justin wore a sweatshirt and a cap. While Hailey wore an Anthony Vaccarello white lace dress and flaunted her baby bump. The couple tied the knot in 2018. They had been vocal about having kids.