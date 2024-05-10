According to a report by PEOPLE, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have already started gearing up to welcome their first child. The report revealed that the couple has begun to decorate the nursery. It also mentioned that they had already picked a name for their baby. The report quoted a source who said, “Everyone is excited for them… They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."