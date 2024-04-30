Art & Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Shares A Sizzling Photo Of Justin Bieber, Reassures Fans About The Singer's Well-Being

Hailey Bieber is making every effort to debunk the rumours that took over after Justin Bieber posted photos of him getting teary-eyed.

Advertisement

Instagram
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Model-entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has made it her duty to reassure the world that her husband-singer Justin Bieber, is doing well.

Following his recent selfie where he appeared tearful, sparking concern among fans about his mental health, Hailey has shared a new photo of her husband looking happy and healthy, putting any and all worries to rest.

On Tuesday morning, the ‘Rhode’ founder took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a snapshot of the ‘Purpose’ crooner engrossed in his phone. Shirtless, he sported only a rust-coloured bandana and quirky blue shorts against a backdrop hinting at a seaside setting, suggesting a possible swim outing for the adorable couple. Alongside the image, she posted a heart-eyed emoji, affirming that he’s doing just fine.

Advertisement

Take a look here:

Haileys Story
Hailey's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The photo comes at the heels of the singer posting emotional and teary-eyed selfies, which sparked concerns among his huge fan base all across the globe. While comments like “I feel for him. He is broke. He is crying out for help,” and “Poor kid. Lord only knows what his parents allowed to happen to him just for fame” took over, some even prayed for his well-being, stating, “But he’ll heal… I pray he does... only God truly knows the monstrosity he had to face as the first ever Child YouTube star.” Amidst all this, Hailey jokingly remarked in the comments section, “A pretty crier.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, divorce rumours surrounding the two keep surfacing. Very recently, a source close to the couple, told PEOPLE that they are “doing really well,” and that, “there’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber - X
Hailey Bieber Is 'Very Happy' With Justin Bieber, Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With Cryptic Photos

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Despite enduring ongoing rumours and intense scrutiny surrounding their relationship, Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for a while, have remained devoted to each other.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Pant, Pandya In Running For Vice-Captaincy?
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Allegations; ' We Are Not Protecting Him', Says Party