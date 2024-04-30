Hailey Bieber Shares A Sizzling Photo Of Justin Bieber, Reassures Fans About The Singer's Well-Being

Model-entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has made it her duty to reassure the world that her husband-singer Justin Bieber, is doing well.
Following his recent selfie where he appeared tearful, sparking concern among fans about his mental health, Hailey has shared a new photo of her husband looking happy and healthy, putting any and all worries to rest.
On Tuesday morning, the ‘Rhode’ founder took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a snapshot of the ‘Purpose’ crooner engrossed in his phone. Shirtless, he sported only a rust-coloured bandana and quirky blue shorts against a backdrop hinting at a seaside setting, suggesting a possible swim outing for the adorable couple. Alongside the image, she posted a heart-eyed emoji, affirming that he’s doing just fine.
Take a look here:
The photo comes at the heels of the singer posting emotional and teary-eyed selfies, which sparked concerns among his huge fan base all across the globe. While comments like “I feel for him. He is broke. He is crying out for help,” and “Poor kid. Lord only knows what his parents allowed to happen to him just for fame” took over, some even prayed for his well-being, stating, “But he’ll heal… I pray he does... only God truly knows the monstrosity he had to face as the first ever Child YouTube star.” Amidst all this, Hailey jokingly remarked in the comments section, “A pretty crier.”
Meanwhile, divorce rumours surrounding the two keep surfacing. Very recently, a source close to the couple, told PEOPLE that they are “doing really well,” and that, “there’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy.”
Despite enduring ongoing rumours and intense scrutiny surrounding their relationship, Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for a while, have remained devoted to each other.