Hailey Bieber Is 'Very Happy' With Justin Bieber, Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With Cryptic Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship is once again making headlines amid rumours of an impending divorce. Following weeks of speculation surrounding a possible separation, a source close to the celebrity couple shed light on the truth behind their private lives.
The source exclusively told PEOPLE that the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are “doing really well.” Speaking of the rumours, the source added, “There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy.”
Amidst speculation about issues in their relationship, the founder of Rhode Beauty took to her Instagram stories to share two cryptic images that seemingly shut down the rumours.
She posted an adorable candid photo of a shirtless Justin Bieber cuddling up with one of their dogs, seemingly asleep together.
The other snapshot showed her flashing her wedding ring while sipping on cold coffee.
The update on the status of their relationship comes weeks after the model’s father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a message from minister Victor Marx asking fans to “say a little prayer” for his daughter and the singer. Reports that time suggested that Hailey was “pissed” that her father addressed family matters on a public forum.
Soon after, she slammed these baseless speculations surrounding her alleged divorce. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion,” she said, adding, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”
Contrary to all these rumours, it appears that all is well in the Bieber household. Last month, she penned a birthday note for her husband, referring to him as the “love of my life for life.” While the two have been keeping their relationship lowkey, they have been spotted together making rare appearances, and even celebrated Easter together on Sunday.