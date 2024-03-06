Art & Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Calls Out Social Media Posts, 'Blind Items' About Her Life With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is in no mood to let the unfounded claims about her and her husband Justin Bieber pass through her radar without repercussions.

I
IANS
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Instagram
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is in no mood to let the unfounded claims about her and her husband Justin Bieber pass through her radar without repercussions.

Hailey has set the record straight about several social media posts on her life with Justin, 'People' magazine reported.

Hailey recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a no-nonsense statement.

Addressing the social media posts about her life with Justin Bieber, she wrote, “Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion (sic)."

As per 'People', she added, "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Hailey’s post comes almost a week after her father Stephen Baldwin publicly shared a post from Victor Marx - the founder of All Things Possible Ministries - which featured a prayer request for the couple, whose faith has long bonded them together.

Tags

Instagram

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement