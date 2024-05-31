Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: How Much Did Celebs Charge For Performing At the Ambani Wedding?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremonies have been the most-talked-about celebrity events of this year. The pre-wedding festivities were attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz, sports and business. Not just from India, celebs from across the globe were invited and they obliged by coming in to the party. Some of the celebs even did performances at the pre-wedding functions.
Here’s taking a look at an approx. figure on how much they charged for these performances:
1. Akon
Akon has been reported to have charged $300,000 to $499,000 (Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore) for performances at private functions like weddings. His songs ‘Chammak Challo’ for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Ra One’ is still a hot favourite at wedding parties even after so many years of its release.
2. Rihanna
Rihanna usually charges somewhere between $1.5 million (Rs 12 crore) to $8 million (Rs 66 crore) for performances at private functions, as per previous reports.
3. Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh usually asks for something around Rs 4 Crore for wedding performances and he must have charged something similar at the Ambani pre-wedding as well.
4. Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh usually asks for about Rs 5 Crore for private functions. At the Ambani pre-wedding, he must have been paid something similar only.
5. Shreya Ghoshal
Reports suggest that Shreya Ghosal usually charges by the number of songs that she has to perform. Rs 25 lakhs per song is what she is known to charge usually for such private functions.
6. Pritam
Pritam usually charges 40-50 lakhs to perform at private functions. He is known to not only sing his own compositions but also get his compositions sung by numerous star singers as well on stage at such functions.
7. Udit Narayan
Udit Narayan usually has been known to ask for Rs 22-30 lakhs for a private wedding gig. Even at the Ambani bash he would have been paid something to a similar tune.
8. B Praak
Just like Shreya Ghoshal, another singer known to charge on the basis of songs is B Praak. He usually charges around Rs 10-15 lakh per song at such private wedding functions.
Many other performers were seen singing on stage at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Mohit Chauhan, Shibani Dandekar, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Monali Thakur, Neeti Mohan and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra were also said to have performed for the bridegroom.