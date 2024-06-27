‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Excited For Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer? Dive Into These Sci-Fi Movies Before That

Tinsel town is buzzing with anticipation for the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and many others. To add to your excitement, we’ve chosen a list of sci-fi flicks that will help you prepare for this pan-Indian blockbuster.
Dive into these recommended titles and prepare for a great trip. Take a peek at our curated selection:
1. ‘Dune’ (Netflix)
On the desert planet Arrakis, a little kid grows up to become the enigmatic Muad’dib. He realizes humanity’s most ancient and impossible desire while attempting to revenge a nefarious conspiracy against his noble family. Frank Herbert’s magnificent literature ensures that his legacy goes on forever. This Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet starrer, which has been turned into a blockbuster film and is beloved by people all over the world, is one of their greatest performances. Tune into Netflix to immerse yourself in the largest epic of science fiction, which will take you to a desert planet!
2. ‘Interstellar’ (Amazon Prime Video)
A worldwide plague renders the Earth untenable. Professor Brand, a NASA physicist, has the duty for preserving humanity from extinction. One potential approach is to move Earth’s people via wormhole to another habitable planet. Brand enlists veteran NASA pilot Cooper and a team of experts, including his daughter, to go through the wormhole across the galaxy to determine which of the three worlds would be suitable for mass transportation. Was Professor Brand’s mission a failure, or will Cooper give people on Earth a second shot at life? Watch this fascinating movie about space and time travel.
3. ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (Netflix)
In ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’s harsh wasteland, tyrant Immortan Joe hoards water and gasoline while governing over a starving population. Imperator Furiosa, one of Joe’s lieutenants, leads the despot’s five wives, one of whom is heavily pregnant with Joe’s kid, as they flee the desert stronghold known as the Citadel. She enlists the assistance of a recluse and former hostage, Max Rockatansky, to outwit Immortan Joe in this daring escape. Watch to see if they can outrun Joe or if they are left to die at his hands.
4. ‘Divergent’ (Amazon Prime Video)
In a post-apocalyptic Chicago, civilization is divided into five factions: selflessness (Abnegation), wisdom (Erudite), courage (Dauntless), peace (Amity), and honesty (Candor). Adolescents are expected to select a group once they approach adulthood and commit to it for life. Tris Prior picks one side, Dauntless, but quickly finds she possesses traits from numerous factions and will never be able to fit into one, making her ‘Divergent’. Tris must make sensible decisions while disguising her differences, all while navigating situations that will test her fortitude and drive her to confront who she actually is.
5. ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (Netflix)
‘Blade Runner’s bioengineered beings, known as replicants, have become slaves 30 years later. Officer K, a replicant, is employed by the Los Angeles Police Department to locate and eliminate renegade replicants. K discovers a long-buried truth during one of his quests, which has the potential to throw society into complete turmoil. His finding leads him to a missing blade runner who disappeared 30 years ago. Every new piece of information he discovers on his journey causes him to question his own identity and background, casting doubt on his commitment to the Los Angeles Police Department.