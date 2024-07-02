National

Ahead Of Anant's Marriage With Radhika Merchant, Ambani Family Holds Mass Wedding For Underprivileged Couples

"The 'Shubh-lagna' ceremonies of Anand and Radhika begin today with the mass wedding event," said Nita Ambani.

PTI
The mass wedding event took place at the Reliance Corporate Park. | Photo: PTI
Ahead of the wedding celebrations of their son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family organised a 'Samuh Vihah' -- mass wedding -- for over 50 underprivileged couples as a symbol of their philanthropy and community spirit.

All the couples were from Maharashtra's Palghar area and the mass wedding event is taken as a part of Anand and Radhika's wedding celebrations.

The celebrations took place at the Reliance Corporate Park, with nearly 800 attendees, including the couple's family members, local social workers and community representatives.

Filled with traditional fervour, Mukesh and Nita Ambani were accompanied by their son Akash, his wife Shloka Mehta and daughter Isha with husband Anand Piramal at the event. The Ambani family extended their greetings to each couple and bestowed them significant gifts.

The brides, according to news agency ANI, received gold jewellery including Mangalsutra, wedding rings and nose rings. Other than this, silver ornaments like toe rings and anklets were also a part of the gifts.

Additionally, a cheque of Rs 1.01 lakh was presented to each bride as "streedhan", signifying her personal assets.

The Ambani family also provided the couples with essential grocery and household items, which would suffice for a year, along with bedding essentials and appliances.

After the wedding ceremony, came a grand dinner, hosted to foster joy and camaraderie among all those present at the Samuh Vivah event. The occasion, deep-rooted in culture, also witnessed the Warli Tribe performing the traditional Tarpa Dance.

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "I feel extremely happy seeing the newlywed couples here... I give my blessing to all these couples. The 'Shubh-lagna' ceremonies of Anand and Radhika begin today with the mass wedding event."

This initiative from the Ambani family's side is a reflection of their commitment to social responsibility and their belief "Manav se hi Madhav" and "Seva" (Service to humanity is service to God).

They have continued their tradition of marking the beginning of major family events with the act of giving back to the society.

Previously, the Ambani Family has also held food service -- Anna Seva -- for nearby communities while collaborating with NGOs.

