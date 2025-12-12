Radhika Apte Is 'Deeply Disturbed' By Rising Violence On Screen: 'Don't Want To Bring Up A Child In A World Where...'

Radhika Apte expressed her concerns over growing violence on screen.
The actress said she feels "deeply disturbed by the violence at the moment" that is being sold as entertainment.
Her latest release is Zee5's Saali Mohabbat.
Actress Radhika Apte, who has given some stellar performances in films and shows like Parched, Pad Man, Andhadhun, Sacred Games, Ghoul, Lust Stories and Sister Midnight, among others, is back with yet another promising role in Zee5's Saali Mohabbat by Tisca Chopra. Recently, in an interview, Apte expressed her concerns over growing violence on screen.
Radhika Apte opens up about the rising violence in films
Radhika told The Hollywood Reporter India that she feels "deeply disturbed by the violence at the moment" that is being sold as entertainment. She doesn't want to bring up a child in a world where that is entertainment. "I just cannot deal with it," she added.
"If I want to tell a story of a man who chopped off people, I don’t need to see the chopping and horrible things that they are doing to the person. That is not storytelling. That is not what I have ever seen. The effect of this on society is so large," she said further.
The actress finds it "deeply upsetting" what is being sold in the current times.
About Radhika Apte's Saali Mohabbat
Saali Mohabbat was screened at major festivals, including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. It also stars Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, and Sauraseni Maitra.
The story revolves around Smita (played by Radhika Apte), who lives in a quiet town of Fursatgarh and finds comfort in the familiar rhythm of her plants, her husband, and the quiet routine. But her life changes when a shocking double murder shatters the town’s peace. Smita is also one of the potential suspects, alongside many others.
Radhika Apte and her husband, Benedict Taylor, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December 2024.