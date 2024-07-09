Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is right around the corner. The couple had kickstarted their wedding festivities with an opulent sangeet ceremony where pop star Justin Bieber delivered an electrifying performance. After the sangeet what follows next for the couple is the mehendi and haldi. Both these events were organized at the Ambani residence – Antilia – and it was a star-studded affair.
Veer Pahariya was spotted in a lilac sherwani at the Haldi ceremony. He opted for white pants with the sherwani, and an elephant brooch adorned his sherwani. He attended the event with Janhvi Kapoor but was not clicked with the ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ actress.
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a yellow embroidered saree paired with a yellow full-sleeve blouse. She left her tresses loose and kept the accessories to a minimum.
Sara Ali Khan stood out in her multicoloured bohemian style lehenga. She paired the lehenga with a similar printed backless blouse. She tied her hair in a low ponytail. For the accessories, she opted for a choker set, bangles, and rings. She finished off her look with a red potli bag which was embroidered with golden threads.
Salman Khan kept it casual at the Haldi ceremony. The actor showed up in a black pathani kurta and pyjama that he had paired with black shoes and his signature bracelet. His entry was the highlight of the event. However, later, the actor changed into an orange kurta.
Rahul Vaidya was spotted at the event with Disha Parmar. Vaidya looked dapper in a red ensemble. Parmar complemented his look and also opted for a one-shoulder red kurta with a sharara. They entered the party together and posed for the cameras.
Ananya Panday kept her look mellow and cute with a pastel pink anarkali set. She wore a pink and golden suit and opted for gold jewellery which complimented her style.
Atlee was seen in a beige printed kurta that he had paired with white pants and brown shoes. The ‘Jawan’ director was spotted at the event alone
Orry wore a teal-coloured kurta that he had paired with a blue paisley print coat. He finished off the look with white pants, and keeping in true spirit with the Mumbai monsoons, he opted for Crocs as his choice of footwear.
Ranveer Singh attended the event in a yellow embroidered kurta that he had paired with white flowy pants. He tied his long hair in a half updo and was spotted eating paan. Another video shows the actor with a face full of haldi enjoying the ceremony.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in a traditional Hindu wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre. The celebration will be spread across three days.