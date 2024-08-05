Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane's Thriller 'CTRL' Release Date Announced; Watch The Intriguing Teaser

Actress Ananya Panday's upcoming film 'CTRL', with Vikramaditya Motwane has got a release date. The release date of 'CTRL' was announced with a teaser featuring Anany Panday and Vihaan Samat. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024. The cutting-edge thriller has been produced by Saffron and Andolan Films.
'CTRL' first-look teaser was shared today, August 5, on the official Instagram handle of Netflix India. The OTT platform captioned the video, "Think again. CTRL releases on 4 October, only on Netflix! (sic)''.
What is 'CTRL' about?
Ananya Panday plays Nella Awasthi in 'CTRL' and Vihaan Samat plays her boyfriend Joe Mascarenhas. They create content together and have a good fan following on social media. Then there comes an expected turn after they breakup. From the teaser, it seems that the film will be on technology, internet and social media and how we are totally dependent on it. It looks engaging and intriguing.
Ananya Panday, who was last recently seen in a cameo role in 'Bad Newz', is excited to have worked with Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikhil Dwivedi. In a statement, she said, "CTRL is engaging, impactful and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?"
Vikramaditya Motwane said, "With the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life! The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That's the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that's relevant."