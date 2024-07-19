Art & Entertainment

'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening

Several celebs marked their presence at 'Bad Newz' screening that has held yesterday, July 18.

Celebs at Bad Newz screening
'Bad Newz' screening Photo: Instagram/viral bhayani
'Bad Newz' finally hit the theatres today, July 19. The romantic comedy starts Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in key roles. The movie created a lot of buzz before its release and the songs including 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' are already chartbusters. Ahead of its release, a special premiere was held in Mumbai. Several stars marked their presence at the 'Bad Newz' screening.

Vicky Kaushal arrived with his Katrina Kaif for the screening. Katrina was in a white ensemble while Vicky was in black. The couple happily posed for the paps. Vicky also obliged to click selfies with fans at the venue.

Other guests who graced 'Bad Newz' screening were Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh and Ishaan Khatter among others.

Triptii Dimri was in a white dress and a statement neckpiece for the event. She was all smiles as she posed for the lensmen.

Ananya Panday was in a black outfit and she looked stunning in it. She wore a pair of black heels and opted for subtle makeup.

Lakshya Lalwani, Ammy Virk and Wamiqa Gabbi were also present at the premiere.

'Bad Newz' directed by Anand Tiwari, has mostly received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Vicky Kaushal's performance has been raved a lot. 'Bad Newz' marks Triptii and Vicky's first film together. A recent report stated that the examining committee of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has censored three intimate scenes totalling 27 seconds from the movie.

‘Bad Newz’ revolves around a woman (played by Triptii) who faces a rare pregnancy condition. In the trailer, the doctor declares it a case of heteropaternal superfecundation (where two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men). He calls it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' occurrence and reveals that both Vicky and Ammy are the fathers of the unborn child. Neha Dhupia is seen in a supporting role.

