'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening

‘Bad Newz’ revolves around a woman (played by Triptii) who faces a rare pregnancy condition. In the trailer, the doctor declares it a case of heteropaternal superfecundation (where two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men). He calls it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' occurrence and reveals that both Vicky and Ammy are the fathers of the unborn child. Neha Dhupia is seen in a supporting role.