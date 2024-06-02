Art & Entertainment

Amid Breakup Rumours With Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur On Being Quiet About His Personal Life: That’s The Way I Like It

Aditya Roy Kapur recently mentioned how he doesn’t spend time processing some rubbish that people write about him.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday
info_icon

Actors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, have been rumoured to be dating for months now. However, it is not being speculated that the two have parted ways. Now amid his break-up rumours with Ananya, Aditya talked about maintaining his privacy, and being mum about his personal life publicly.

Stating how he does not like taking social media opinions seriously, the actor said in an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, “I guess I’ve always been quiet about my personal life. That’s the way I like it. I’ve never really found the need or the urge or the want to have people know all about me and my personal life. So maybe that’s why I keep stuff to myself rather than, you know, put it all out there.”

He further mentioned, “I feel like, why let it in? Why do I have to spend time processing some rubbish that I don’t need? It’s not helping me. It’s almost become a sport now where people know that their opinions can be out there and find it necessary to have opinions,” adding how social media users now have something about everything.

Aditya further reiterated that him not having a social media presence, sometimes lets people think that he is aloof. And yes, he doesn’t like to be fixated on each comment written about him. “I guess may be the perception that I don’t give a f*ck comes from the fact that I’m not as active on social media. During Koffee With Karan, I said stuff about not really reading what people say about me. I don’t think it’s necessary to get into the granular level about what every comment about you is,” he signed off, adding that there are going to be people that like him and people that don’t.

Meanwhile, during her appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’ in 2023, Ananya vaguely accepted her relationship with Aditya. Amid recent speculations of their break-up, Aditya was also seen partying with Sara Ali Khan. Aditya and Sara will feature together on the screen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’.

