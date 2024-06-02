Aditya further reiterated that him not having a social media presence, sometimes lets people think that he is aloof. And yes, he doesn’t like to be fixated on each comment written about him. “I guess may be the perception that I don’t give a f*ck comes from the fact that I’m not as active on social media. During Koffee With Karan, I said stuff about not really reading what people say about me. I don’t think it’s necessary to get into the granular level about what every comment about you is,” he signed off, adding that there are going to be people that like him and people that don’t.