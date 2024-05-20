Art & Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur To Collaborate With Raj And DK For His Next Project? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur has signed up for a project helmed by Raj and DK. Here's what we know so far.

Instagram
Aditya Roy Kapur, Raj and DK Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aditya Roy Kapur made news recently when reports of his breakup with Ananya Panday surfaced in the media. On the work front, the actor made his OTT debut with ‘The Night Manager’ which won him praise among his fans. As fans gear up to see the actor in new projects, a recent report revealed that the actor will work with Raj and DK for his next project.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to collaborate with Raj and DK for his next project. This will be the first time the actor will collaborate with this director duo. The report revealed that the actor has signed up for the upcoming project. The report also quoted a source who said, “Aditya has signed a project with Raj and DK, and the prep for it is underway. Further details of the project are yet to be locked but Aditya will be seen taking up a sport in the yet-untitled project.”

The report mentioned that the actor will start preparing for his role in this Raj and DK project soon. The source continued, “Raj and DK are currently busy with the post-production of ‘Citadel India’ and the ‘The Family Man 3’ shoot has just started. After that, they will actively begin work on this new project with Aditya.” The actor and the director have not yet officially confirmed the report.

A lot of details about this project are under wraps. It is still unclear if this project will be a movie or a web series. Kapur was last seen in ‘Gumraah’ where he played a double role. He is currently busy shooting for ‘Metro... In Dino.’ Director duo Raj & DK have created some of the most loved web series, such as ‘The Family Man’, ‘Farzi’, and ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Two Brothers Sentenced To Death By Rajasthan Court For Raping, Burning Alive Minor Girl
  2. PM Modi Maintains He Never Spoke Against Minorities: 'Never Uttered A Word'
  3. Kerala Govt Activates Emergency Operation Centres Amidst Heavy Rains
  4. 3.4 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch In Gujarat; No Casualty
  5. Graffiti 'Threatening' Kejriwal Appear Inside Metro Trains, AAP Says BJP Behind It
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Kapoor Shares Her ‘Simple Routine’ Of Getting Ready For Narrations And Meetings
  2. Aditya Roy Kapur To Collaborate With Raj And DK For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
  3. Lord Ram Seeks Varun Dev's Help To Rescue Mata Sita In 'Ram Setu Prasang' Of 'Shrimad Ramayan'
  4. Anil Kapoor Proudly Shows His Inked Finger; Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher Also Vote
  5. Watch: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan x Wonwoo To Debut As A Sub-Unit, Drop Teasers For First Single Album
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  2. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Wins First Major In A Thriller At Valhalla
  3. Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Arne Slot As The German Bids Goodbye - In Pics
  4. NBA Playoffs Wrap: Minnesota Wolves Dump Out Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers Take Out New York Knicks
  5. T20 World Cup: McGurk, Short Likely To Be Named As AUS's Travelling Reserves - Report
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: : Mohammad Mokhber Takes Over As Acting President After Raisi's Death
  2. Nepal PM Prachanda Wins Vote Of Confidence In Parliament
  3. Dali Cargo Ship To Be Refloated Nearly 8 Weeks After Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  4. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  5. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: : Mohammad Mokhber Takes Over As Acting President After Raisi's Death
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: 36.73% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Modi Says Campaign Without Logic Is 'Sin'
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide