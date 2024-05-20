Aditya Roy Kapur To Collaborate With Raj And DK For His Next Project? Here's What We Know

Aditya Roy Kapur made news recently when reports of his breakup with Ananya Panday surfaced in the media. On the work front, the actor made his OTT debut with ‘The Night Manager’ which won him praise among his fans. As fans gear up to see the actor in new projects, a recent report revealed that the actor will work with Raj and DK for his next project.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to collaborate with Raj and DK for his next project. This will be the first time the actor will collaborate with this director duo. The report revealed that the actor has signed up for the upcoming project. The report also quoted a source who said, “Aditya has signed a project with Raj and DK, and the prep for it is underway. Further details of the project are yet to be locked but Aditya will be seen taking up a sport in the yet-untitled project.”
The report mentioned that the actor will start preparing for his role in this Raj and DK project soon. The source continued, “Raj and DK are currently busy with the post-production of ‘Citadel India’ and the ‘The Family Man 3’ shoot has just started. After that, they will actively begin work on this new project with Aditya.” The actor and the director have not yet officially confirmed the report.
A lot of details about this project are under wraps. It is still unclear if this project will be a movie or a web series. Kapur was last seen in ‘Gumraah’ where he played a double role. He is currently busy shooting for ‘Metro... In Dino.’ Director duo Raj & DK have created some of the most loved web series, such as ‘The Family Man’, ‘Farzi’, and ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.