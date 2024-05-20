Aditya Roy Kapur To Collaborate With Raj And DK For His Next Project? Here's What We Know

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to collaborate with Raj and DK for his next project. This will be the first time the actor will collaborate with this director duo. The report revealed that the actor has signed up for the upcoming project. The report also quoted a source who said, “Aditya has signed a project with Raj and DK, and the prep for it is underway. Further details of the project are yet to be locked but Aditya will be seen taking up a sport in the yet-untitled project.”