Raj And DK Mark 15 Years As Filmmakers: 'Glad We Stuck To Stories We Wanted To Do'

Raj And DK Mark 15 Years As Filmmakers: 'Glad We Stuck To Stories We Wanted To Do'

As they clock 15 years in the world of filmmaking, director duo Raj and DK shared that they started off as Indie filmmakers and blew up all their savings. However, the two are happy that years later, they stuck to the stories they always wanted to make.

Raj and DK
Raj and DK Photo: Instagram
As they clock 15 years in the world of filmmaking, director duo Raj and DK shared that they started off as Indie filmmakers and blew up all their savings. However, the two are happy that years later, they stuck to the stories they always wanted to make.

It was in 2009 when Raj and DK released their first film '99' starring Kunal Kemu and Soha Ali Khan. Talking about their journey, the duo went on social media, where they shared a collage of all the projects they have worked on.

They captioned it: “When we wanted to turn filmmakers, the first thing we did was make business cards. We debated for a long time (like we still do) — what should we call ourselves? Writers? Directors? Producers? Storytellers? Guerilla something... Finally we decided 'Filmmakers' described us best.

“Next. What do we name our company? Very self-explanatorily, we named it Dreams2Reality Films. Cheesy much? Thankfully, it soon became D2R Films... representing a 'detour' from the norm.”

“We started off as Indie filmmakers and blew up all our savings. But we are glad, years later, that we stuck to the stories we always wanted to make, however hard they have been.”

They shared that they are proud of their journey.

“For that, we would not take the easy route. For just that, we are proud. And for everything else, we are so very grateful! From dreams to screens, all these years of storytelling, experiences and countless memories have made us who we are!”

They said that they are grateful to all the incredible actors, their talented crews and the audience who made all these years unforgettable.

They concluded: “Congratulations for 15 years of Sita R. Menon too... our long-term creative partner. Here's to us! Thank you everyone for 15 incredible years of support and collaboration! '

The duo are known for their work in projects such as 'The Family Man', 'Shor In The City', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Happy Ending' and 'Stree'.

Their upcoming work includes 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and 'Gulkanda Tales'.

