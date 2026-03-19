Why "Sarke Chunar" Isn't New: Bollywood's Long, Loud History With Sexually Suggestive Songs

Back in the 80s and 90s, there was no social media. Songs played in cinemas or on television, and whatever people felt about them, stayed mostly within living rooms. Even if something offended viewers, it didn't travel very far or very fast. Now, the moment a song drops, it's clipped, shared and dissected within minutes. The outrage doesn't build slowly; it spikes almost instantly. One post leads to another, and suddenly it’s not just a reaction, it's a wave.