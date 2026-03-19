Why "Sarke Chunar" Isn't New: Bollywood's Long, Loud History With Sexually Suggestive Songs

The backlash against Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt's song “Sarke Chunar” has reignited a familiar debate, but sexually suggestive songs have long been part of Bollywood's history.
Earlier tracks relied on metaphor and innuendo to slip past censorship, while newer songs tend to be more direct and less subtle.
The controversy highlights inconsistencies in censorship, where outrage drives action more than any clear or consistent standard.
Nora Fatehi's “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke”, from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, didn't just trend; it triggered a full-blown backlash. Within days of its release, the song was labelled vulgar for its explicit lyrics and suggestive visuals. Complaints were filed, political voices weighed in and the Hindi version was taken down from YouTube.
The controversy didn't stop there. Reports suggested that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry took note, while industry bodies demanded stricter action. Even the lyricist of the Hindi version distanced himself, claiming he had only translated the original Kannada track and had reservations about its tone from the start. There are now talks of a revised, "cleaner" version being released.
All of this has once again opened up a familiar conversation around obscenity in Bollywood. But here's the uncomfortable truth: this isn't new territory. Hindi film songs have always flirted with innuendo, often slipping past censorship through metaphor, humour or sheer audacity. What's changed is not the instinct, but the degree of subtlety.
1. Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai – Khalnayak (1993)
One of the most debated songs of its time, this track built its entire hook around a deliberately provocative question. It never spells anything out, yet leaves very little to the imagination. Despite protests in the 90s, it went on to become iconic, which says a lot about how audiences engage with suggestive lyrics.
2. Sarkaye Lo Khatiya – Raja Babu (1994)
On the surface, it's playful and catchy. Look closer, and it's clearly built on sexual innuendo. The lyrics, combined with exaggerated choreography, turn what could have been cheeky into something far more obvious. It's a classic example of how humour was used to soften explicit undertones.
3. Main Maal Gaadi – Andaz (1994)
This one barely bothers with subtlety. Using a transport metaphor, the song leans heavily into sexual suggestion, both lyrically and visually. The staging makes the intent clear, leaving little room for interpretation. It's less about clever writing and more about pushing boundaries for attention.
4. Khada Hai Khada Hai – Andaz (1994)
Repetition becomes the tool here. The lyrics are simple, but the way they're delivered, paired with overt choreography, makes the subtext unmistakable. It's a reminder that sometimes, suggestiveness doesn't need complexity to land.
5. In The Night No Control – Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996)
A bold track for its time, this song leaned into sensuality more directly than most 90s Bollywood numbers. The chemistry between Rekha and Akshay Kumar stood out, both on and off screen, especially given reports that Raveena Tandon was uncomfortable with the pairing. Even today, it comes across as a distinctly sexually explicit song for mainstream cinema of that era.
6. Din Mein Leti Hai – Amanaat (1994)
This track pushes past innuendo into outright provocation. The lyrics list situations in a way that feels designed to shock rather than entertain. It's one of those songs that makes you question where the line was drawn, if at all.
7. Hum To Tambu Mein Bambu – Mard (1985)
Even mainstream cinema leaned into suggestive humour. This song uses props and physical comedy to create an innuendo that's hard to miss. It's playful on the surface, but clearly loaded underneath.
8. Main Laya Hoon Chuha Apna – Yaar Gaddar (1994)
This one relies on a metaphor that feels deliberately cheeky. By using animal imagery, it attempts to disguise its meaning, but not very convincingly. It stands out for how far it stretches the idea of coded language.
9. Rukmini Rukmini – Roja (1992)
At first listen, it plays like a playful, almost teasing wedding song. But the lyrics quickly turn suggestive, hinting at what happens after marriage in a way that feels cheeky rather than subtle. The tone stays light, but the double meanings are hard to miss once you pay attention.
So what exactly are we outraged about now?
The reaction to Sarke Chunar feels stronger, but much of that has to do with timing and the hyper-mediatised era that we are in.
Back in the 80s and 90s, there was no social media. Songs played in cinemas or on television, and whatever people felt about them, stayed mostly within living rooms. Even if something offended viewers, it didn't travel very far or very fast. Now, the moment a song drops, it's clipped, shared and dissected within minutes. The outrage doesn't build slowly; it spikes almost instantly. One post leads to another, and suddenly it’s not just a reaction, it's a wave.
And once that wave builds, it starts to matter. Public sentiment today doesn't just exist; it pushes things forward. Complaints are filed faster, authorities step in sooner, and decisions like pulling a song are made almost in real time.
There's also a shift in how people are watching. Audiences are more vocal now about what they find problematic, especially when it comes to how women are shown or how language is used. Things that may have been avoided as taboos earlier are now being called out more directly.
At the same time, the songs themselves have changed. Earlier, writers leaned on metaphors and double meanings, partly to get past censorship. Now, that layer of disguise isn't always there. The writing is more upfront, and sometimes that makes it feel harsher than it actually is. Put all of this together, and the outrage feels louder and quicker than before.
But the real question hasn't changed. Is the issue the content itself, or the fact that it's no longer trying to hide what it's saying?
The censorship paradox
The Central Board of Film Certification has long been criticised for inconsistency. Songs and scenes are often flagged based on public outrage rather than a clear framework. A track like "Sarke Chunar" gets pulled within days, while older songs with equally suggestive undertones continue to circulate freely, even being celebrated. The difference lies in timing, visibility and public sentiment. Censorship in this context feels reactive. It responds to noise rather than setting a standard. And that creates a cycle where controversy becomes the only real trigger for regulation.
The "Sarke Chunar" controversy isn't an isolated incident; it's part of a much longer pattern. Bollywood has always explored desire, often through suggestion, sometimes through excess.