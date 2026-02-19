Choreographing Objectification: Heightening Of The Misogynistic Gaze

The lyrics are only one part of the issue. The visualisation is the other. And within the visualisation are many parts—the choreography, cinematography, lighting, costume—all of which are essential to analyse to see whose gaze is being pandered to. The glaring problematic change can be pointed to two songs: “Ishq di Galli vich No Entry” (No Entry, 2005) and “Sheila ki jawani” (Tees Maar Khan, 2010). The choreography in the former is a series of movements to ensure a complete view of Bipasha Basu’s body that is scantily clad on purpose. The latter becomes even more problematic and has set a template of sorts for songs to come. Here, the distance between Katrina Kaif and the male dancers is miniscule, who are practically on her body. In parts of the song, she is seen on a rotating bed, holding on to a satin bedsheet as her only apparel, where the men are also on the same bed and the choreography consists of thrusting chests. The entire choreography of the song has the focus on Kaif’s bare mid body that has been specifically made the focus by strategically revealing costumes. Every time the line “Sheila ki jawani” comes in the song, the focus is deliberately shifted from her face as she moves it away from the camera. It is crucial to discuss apparel and choreography in tandem, given that visually songs today are being designed in a way that they titillate the maximum, using apparel as a way to do so through women’s bodies. In the entire song, costume changes are only pandering to male fantasies.