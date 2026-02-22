Filmfare Awards South 2026 Full List Of Winners: Pushpa 2, Aadujeevitham, Amaran Win Top Prizes

70th Filmfare Awards South winners: The award ceremony took place on February 21st, 2026, at the Adlux Convention Centre in Kochi, Kerala, supported by Kerala Tourism.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Filmfare Awards South 2026
Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners
Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners: In the last few years, South cinema has gained immense popularity not just at the national level, but on the global stage too. The 70th Filmfare Awards South, supported by Kerala Tourism, was held at the Adlux Convention Centre on Saturday (February 21) in Kochi. The award ceremony celebrated the best of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. It was a star-studded event, with several prominent actors, filmmakers, music composers and others across the South film industries were in attendance.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 clinched five awards in Telugu, while Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham clinched the maximum awards in Malayalam. Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran grabbed top prizes in Tamil. In Kannada, Shakhahaari won Best Film, and the Best Director trophy went to Prithvi Konanur for Hadinelentu.

Here's the complete list of winners from the 70th Filmfare Awards South

Malayalam

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Director: Rahul Sadasivan for Bramayugam

Best Film (Critics): Ullozhukku and Kishkindha Kaandam (tie)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actor (Critics): Prithiviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham and Asif Ali for Kishkinda Kaandam (tie)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi for Ullozhukku

Best Actress (Critics): Zarin Shihab for Aattam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Lijomol Jose for Her

Best Music Album: Sushin Shyam for Aavesham

Best Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahammed for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jithin Raj for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)

Best Cinematography: Joju George for Pani and Jithin Laal for ARM (tie)

Best Debut Male: K R Gokul for Aadujeevitham and Abhimanyu S Thilakan for Marco (tie)

Best Production Design: Methil Devika for Kadha Innuvare

Best Cinematography: Sunil KS for Aadujeevitham

Breakthrough in filmmaking: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi

Cine Icon Award: Bhavana

Tamil

Best Film: Amaran

Best Director: PS Vinothraj for Kottukkaali and Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran (tie)

Best Film (Critics): Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Sivakarthikeyan for Amaran

Best Actor (Critics): Arvind Swamy for Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi for Amaran

Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kottukkaali

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Karthi for Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Parvathy for Thangalaan and Swasika for Lubber Pandhu (tie)

Best Music Album: GV Prakash Kumar for Amaran

Best Lyrics: Uma Devi for Yaari Ivan Yaaro in Meiyazhagan

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale in Amaran

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan for Hey Minnale in Amaran

Best Cinematography- C.H. Sai for Amaran

Best Debut Director: Suresh Mari for J Baby and Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for Lubber Pandhu (tie)

Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)

Outstanding performance: Vikram for Thangalaan

Kannada

Best Film: Shakhahaari

Best Director: Prithvi Konanur for Hadinelentu

Best Film (Critics'): Blink (Srinidhi Bengaluru)

Best Actor (Critics') Gowrishankar for Kerebete
Best Actress (Critics'): Ankita Amar for Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Akshatha Pandavapura for Koli Esru

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Sriimurali for Bhageera

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gopal Krishna Deshpande for Blink

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Priya Shatamarshan for Bheema

Best Debut Male: Samarjit Lankesh for Gowri

Best Debut Female: Bindu Shivaram for Kerebete

Best Music Album: Arjun Janya for Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

Best Lyrics: V. Nagendra Prasad for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran Singh for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shruthi Prahlada for Hithalaka Karibyada (Karataka Damanaka)

Telugu

Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Anjali for Gangs of Godavari

Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics): Kajal Aggarwal for Satyabhama

Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika for Gam Gam Ganesha

Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurrollu

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle (Devara: Part 1)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna for Kurchi Madathapetti (Guntur Kaaram)

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD); Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Choreography: Sekhar Master for Kurchi Madathapetti (Guntur Kaaram)

