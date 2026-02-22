Filmfare Awards South 2026 Full List Of Winners: Pushpa 2, Aadujeevitham, Amaran Win Top Prizes

Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners: In the last few years, South cinema has gained immense popularity not just at the national level, but on the global stage too. The 70th Filmfare Awards South, supported by Kerala Tourism, was held at the Adlux Convention Centre on Saturday (February 21) in Kochi. The award ceremony celebrated the best of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. It was a star-studded event, with several prominent actors, filmmakers, music composers and others across the South film industries were in attendance.