Filmfare Awards South 2026 Full List Of Winners: Pushpa 2, Aadujeevitham, Amaran Win Top Prizes

Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners: In the last few years, South cinema has gained immense popularity not just at the national level, but on the global stage too. The 70th Filmfare Awards South, supported by Kerala Tourism, was held at the Adlux Convention Centre on Saturday (February 21) in Kochi. The award ceremony celebrated the best of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. It was a star-studded event, with several prominent actors, filmmakers, music composers and others across the South film industries were in attendance.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 clinched five awards in Telugu, while Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham clinched the maximum awards in Malayalam. Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran grabbed top prizes in Tamil. In Kannada, Shakhahaari won Best Film, and the Best Director trophy went to Prithvi Konanur for Hadinelentu.
Here's the complete list of winners from the 70th Filmfare Awards South
Malayalam
Best Film: Manjummel Boys
Best Director: Rahul Sadasivan for Bramayugam
Best Film (Critics): Ullozhukku and Kishkindha Kaandam (tie)
Best Actor (Critics): Prithiviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham and Asif Ali for Kishkinda Kaandam (tie)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi for Ullozhukku
Best Actress (Critics): Zarin Shihab for Aattam
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Lijomol Jose for Her
Best Music Album: Sushin Shyam for Aavesham
Best Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahammed for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Jithin Raj for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)
Best Cinematography: Joju George for Pani and Jithin Laal for ARM (tie)
Best Debut Male: K R Gokul for Aadujeevitham and Abhimanyu S Thilakan for Marco (tie)
Best Production Design: Methil Devika for Kadha Innuvare
Best Cinematography: Sunil KS for Aadujeevitham
Breakthrough in filmmaking: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam
Lifetime Achievement Award: Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi
Cine Icon Award: Bhavana
Tamil
Best Film: Amaran
Best Director: PS Vinothraj for Kottukkaali and Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran (tie)
Best Film (Critics): Meiyazhagan
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Sivakarthikeyan for Amaran
Best Actor (Critics): Arvind Swamy for Meiyazhagan
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi for Amaran
Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kottukkaali
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Karthi for Meiyazhagan
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Parvathy for Thangalaan and Swasika for Lubber Pandhu (tie)
Best Music Album: GV Prakash Kumar for Amaran
Best Lyrics: Uma Devi for Yaari Ivan Yaaro in Meiyazhagan
Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale in Amaran
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan for Hey Minnale in Amaran
Best Cinematography- C.H. Sai for Amaran
Best Debut Director: Suresh Mari for J Baby and Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for Lubber Pandhu (tie)
Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)
Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)
Outstanding performance: Vikram for Thangalaan
Kannada
Best Film: Shakhahaari
Best Director: Prithvi Konanur for Hadinelentu
Best Film (Critics'): Blink (Srinidhi Bengaluru)
Best Actor (Critics') Gowrishankar for Kerebete
Best Actress (Critics'): Ankita Amar for Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Akshatha Pandavapura for Koli Esru
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Sriimurali for Bhageera
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gopal Krishna Deshpande for Blink
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Priya Shatamarshan for Bheema
Best Debut Male: Samarjit Lankesh for Gowri
Best Debut Female: Bindu Shivaram for Kerebete
Best Music Album: Arjun Janya for Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi
Best Lyrics: V. Nagendra Prasad for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran Singh for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shruthi Prahlada for Hithalaka Karibyada (Karataka Damanaka)
Telugu
Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Anjali for Gangs of Godavari
Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics): Kajal Aggarwal for Satyabhama
Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika for Gam Gam Ganesha
Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurrollu
Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle (Devara: Part 1)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna for Kurchi Madathapetti (Guntur Kaaram)
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD); Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Choreography: Sekhar Master for Kurchi Madathapetti (Guntur Kaaram)