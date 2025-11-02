Shah Rukh Khan At 60: The Man, The Emotion, The Country

Khan embodies respect for everyone who meets him, has worked with him, lives with him—be it his family, his staff, his co-actors, crew, anyone. Whoever has a Shah Rukh story to tell, always says that he knows how to make them feel like the centre of the world at that point in time. And this idea of respect reflects not only in how he interacts with fans, but how he approaches his everyday life as well. Whether it is respecting women around him, holding their pallas and dress extensions as they move up and down the stage, lending them a hand as they climb up the stage or how he speaks of his female co-actors and so on. In a particularly adorable online video, he is seen carrying Rani Mukerji’s palla at the 71st National Film Awards. His respectful hugs on stage to actresses senior to him also speak volumes. Then, there is the critical respect shown to those most often eclipsed during the act of filmmaking—the technicians who make the films what they are, without whom it is impossible to mount a film or go through any process of film making. In Om Shanti Om (2007) and Main Hoon Na (2004), both directed by Farah Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Khan’s company, the credits celebrate the crew in complete glory on screen. They make audiences see the people behind the names as the credit rolls, when most audience members tend to walk out of the theatre. It’s a beautiful way of commanding respect for everyone who works hard in shaping films.