Rekha At 71: Pushing The Boundaries Of Women’s Representation One Film At A Time

Another unique part of Rekha’s filmography has been her representation of the courtesan. She has played the courtesan with various levels of depth, finesse and humanity. Prakash Mehra’s Muqaddar ka Sikandar (1978) marks her first. In her turn as the empathetic Zohra Bai, who deeply loved Sikandar, she epitomised the isolation and pain of unrequited love. 1981 is a crucial year for Rekha with two critical releases that defined her charisma for time immemorial. Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan and Yash Chopra’s Silsila released in the same year. If there is one film that any lover of Indian cinema has to associate with Rekha, it will undoubtedly be Umrao Jaan. Bringing alive the constant desperation of Umrao to flee her cage of the kotha, the pain of finding her way back home unexpectedly and not being accepted, of having her heart shattered by the man she loved, Rekha’s eyes spoke volumes in each scene. Draped in the beauty of Lucknow—with the grace of language and the charm of the time, space and history—Umrao Jaan reflected the politics of power in the context it was set in, how women were caught in it, and the specifics of shayari and kathak. Here, the courtesan went well beyond just the male gaze and to become her own woman. We saw a glimpse into her life of stifling entrapment, while the world outside saw glory and beauty.