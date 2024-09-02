How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture

Post the cinema of the 50s, with women in focus and Nehruvian socialist hope in films, patriarchy reared its head reared more viciously from the 60s onwards. From the 70s on, the most popular films of the time reduced the female protagonists to supporting roles, which would aid the narrative of the ‘hero’. Invariably, the ‘villain’ became a ‘villain’ due to his lecherous gaze/action at the hero’s love interest/mother. The hero found his purpose in avenging the said attack, or ‘saving’ her from the said attack, and suddenly the role of the female protagonist moved from who she was and what she desired, to what she could be for the male lead. And how she could be pivotal to the plot of making the hero, a hero. The versions of the Ramayan and the Mahabharat that ran on TV, are exactly set in the same mould. Soorpanakha is punished for her desire with her nose (and breasts and ears) cut off, that essentially disfigures her face and attacks her for her agency, which had propelled her to act on her desire, or Sita, who had to go through a ‘justified’ agnipareeksha to prove her ‘virtuosity’, which loosely meant not having been made ‘impure’ by the touch of another man. Thus, reinforcing a man’s idea of ownership on a woman, his unchallenged authority towards her and her life, and her depiction of a servile woman in complete service and devotion of the ‘righteous’ male God. Draupadi was publicly humiliated as Krishna came to ‘save’ her. In all of these depictions, the woman is a dehumanised version of herself, with no agency and no gaze, and while things are done to her, that move the plots forward, she—her identity and her pain, is merely incidental to them.