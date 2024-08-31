Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst

Makhija’s debut, Ajji (2017), did something along similar lines—something the 45-year-old filmmaker concedes during our conversation. “I’m quite conflicted by it [the ‘message’ of Ajji]. I wanted to lay out the costs incurred in becoming that vigilante. I had no grip on my rage, and it came out in that act [when the protagonist chops off the rapist’s penis]. I don’t know if I stand by it.” He’s audibly uncomfortable with the idea that someone would use an image from the film to galvanise and endorse the society’s frenzied state right now. “I wouldn’t know what to make of it anymore. I’d obviously distance myself from that message. And yet, if an aggrieved woman wants to send that message out, then I don’t have a take on it. After all, I don’t know what it feels like to live with constant dread and the feeling of being violated daily.” He notes how the exploitation film in Hollywood – popular in the ’70s with dramas like Vanishing Point (1971) and Lipstick (1976) – initially started out as vigilante movies. But some devolved into borderline pornography. “Over decades, men have been masturbating to women getting raped. I don’t know where a filmmaker’s responsibility ends, and the audience’s begins. It’s obviously a two-way street.”