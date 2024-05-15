Manoj Bajpayee On Shooting Raj And DK’s ‘The Family Man 3’: Mujhe Bahut Mazaa Aa Raha Hai

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who impressed the audience with his role as Srikant Tiwari in the first two seasons of ‘The Family Man’, is all set to be back in the show’s third season as well. In the much-awaited web show, the actor will be reprising his role of the ‘middle-class guy and a world class spy’, as he is tasked to tackle the looming threat to national security along with balancing the demands of family life. In ‘Family Man 3’, his character Srikant Tiwari would also work towards desperately mending his relationship with his wife.