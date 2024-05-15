Manoj Bajpayee On Shooting Raj And DK’s ‘The Family Man 3’: Mujhe Bahut Mazaa Aa Raha Hai

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who impressed the audience with his role as Srikant Tiwari in the first two seasons of ‘The Family Man’, is all set to be back in the show’s third season as well. In the much-awaited web show, the actor will be reprising his role of the ‘middle-class guy and a world class spy’, as he is tasked to tackle the looming threat to national security along with balancing the demands of family life. In ‘Family Man 3’, his character Srikant Tiwari would also work towards desperately mending his relationship with his wife.
Now during a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Manoj revealed that he’s been enjoying the shoot, and said, “Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main aur phir aapke iske liye aana tha. Main family man ki hi shooting kar raha tha. (I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM and then I had to come for the masterclass).”
He further added, “Phir wapas main shoot shuru karunga is month ke end me (I’ll go back to shooting again by end of this month) after the release of Bhaiyya Ji. So this will keep happening until November end, that’s when our schedule ends. Baaki tracks hai unki bhi shooting chal rahi hai. So this is going to be far bigger and better than the previous 2.”
Earlier this month, Prime Video announced that the filming for ‘The Family Man 3’ has commenced. The web show has been created by duo Raj and DK under their banner D2R Films. Besides Manoj, the new season will see several members of the original cast, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari) and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others, reprising their roles.