Raj & DK’s Prime Video Series ‘The Family Man’, Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Kicks off Shoot for Season 3

Prime Video, on May 6, announced the commencement of filming for the third season of ‘The Family Man’, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The much-loved and highly-anticipated Original series is created by duo Raj & DK, under their banner D2R Films, and to say the least, the critically-acclaimed action thriller is being awaited by the audience across the world since the Season 2 finale. Owing to its massive fan following, the third season of the show has gone into production now.