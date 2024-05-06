Art & Entertainment

Raj & DK’s Prime Video Series ‘The Family Man’, Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Kicks off Shoot for Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari in Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’ Season 3.

Advertisement

Instagram
Raj & DK With Manoj Bajpayee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prime Video, on May 6, announced the commencement of filming for the third season of ‘The Family Man’, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The much-loved and highly-anticipated Original series is created by duo Raj & DK, under their banner D2R Films, and to say the least, the critically-acclaimed action thriller is being awaited by the audience across the world since the Season 2 finale. Owing to its massive fan following, the third season of the show has gone into production now. 

Prime Video shared a heartwarming picture of Manoj with Raj & DK, and captioned it as, “#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins 🎬drop your excitement #TheFamilyManOnPrime.” Check out the post here:

Advertisement

In ‘The Family Man’ season 3, Manoj Bajpayee will once again play the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari who is a ‘middle class guy and a world class spy’! His character would now expertly tackle the looming threat to national security while he deals with the demands of family life. Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant will also be desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife in the upcoming season while he races against time to protect his country and its sovereignty. Nonetheless, in season 3, the stakes are higher and Srikant needs to outmanoeuvre a formidable adversary this time. 

Created and directed by Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season is penned by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK. Season 3 would bring back several of the show’s original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), ­Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. Interestingly, the makers have roped in additional star cast to join the show, as they promise interesting surprises. Stay tuned for further updates on ‘The Family Man’ Season 3. 

Advertisement

Work wise, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the sequel of the thriller film ‘Silence’, titled 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout', and reprised his role as ACP Avinash Verma in the film helmed bt Aban Bharucha Deohans.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain