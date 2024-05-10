Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In A New Ad Together; Fans React

There were recent rumours that actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who have been dating since 2022, had reportedly called it quits. However, a new promotional video of the couple, has now left fans surprised, and netizens are now wondering if the couple is still indeed together.
Ananya and Aditya, on Friday, shared a new advertisement for an eyewear brand. In the video, the actors are seen trying new glasses, and their chemistry is palpable in the new ad. The rumoured couple does not speak a word in the video, and fans are loving how they are goofing around, and being playful with each other. Since the ad, fans have been impressed by their camaraderie, but are surprised to see them together amid reports that the two broke up last month.
Advertisement
Check out the ad here:
While one fan wrote, “Adi and Annie be like: Woohooo, how’s the Surprise,” another commented, “Okay so they’re still together.” A third comment read as, “Ananya and Aditya, please get back together asap, you two look so good together.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in ‘Metro In Dino’, which will be helmed by Anurag Basu. Ananya Panday, who was last seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’, will feature next in ‘Shankara’. The film stars Akshay Kumar and is backed by Karan Johar. It is currently in post-production.