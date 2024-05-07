Art & Entertainment

Ananya Panday Is Back On 'Call Me Bae' Set: 'Can't Wait To Show You Guys'

Ananya Panday on Tuesday shared a sneak peek into her next project, 'Call Me Bae', as she is back for the shoot of the upcoming streaming series.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ananya shared a glimpse of her vanity van with "BAE" written on it.

The actress shared the picture with the caption: "Look who's back... Can't wait to show you guys," followed by a red heart emoji.

The show follows the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae (portrayed by Ananya), who is disowned by her ultra-rich family due to a salacious scandal. Left to fend for herself for the first time, she overcomes stereotypes, confronts prejudices, and explores her true self on this journey.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers, 'Call Me Bae' is directed by Collin D'Cunha.

The series will soon be streaming on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in the movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', directed by Arjun Varain Singh and written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

She also has 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.

