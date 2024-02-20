It would not be wrong to say that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been busy painting the town red, and the relationship of the rumoured love birds have become the talk of the town. Interestingly, Aditya and Ananya were clicked recently as they attended the premiere of the film ‘Constellations' in Mumbai. Pictures of the two from the event have now gone viral on social media.
While Ananya and Aditya have not officially confirmed their relationship, they are often clicked together despite trying to keep their relationship under wraps. Their frequent sightings hint enough that they are more than being just friends.
The pictures of them were shared by the X account Indian Signing Hands, and mentioned how Aditya and Ananya discussed making theatre and entertainment inclusive for the deaf. They also raised awareness about the deaf community and the Indian sign language. Check out the pictures here:
Meanwhile, earlier on Valentine’s Day, Ananya shared a picture of her holding a red heart-shaped balloon and posted another picture of bright sunflowers. “I (heart emoji) the day of (heart emoji)!!! A big Valentine’s Day hug to everyone (hugs emojis),” she captioned the pictures as.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in ‘Control’ and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’. Aditya, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Gumraah’, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thadam’. He will next star in ‘Metro In Dino.’