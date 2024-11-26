Art & Entertainment

International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer The Night Manager missed out on the Best Drama Series at the International Emmys 2024.

International Emmys 2024 full winners list
International Emmys 2024 full winners list Photo: Instagram
The 52nd International Emmy Awards was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. The ceremony aired live from 5 pm to 11 pm EST in the US, while in India it was available to stream from 3:30 am to 9:30 am IST on Tuesday, November 26. The prestigious award night featured over 56 nominees from 21 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, India and the UK.

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer The Night Manager competed in the Best Drama Series category from India against Argentina's Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy], and France's Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God). Unfortunately, The Night Manager couldn't make it. It lost the Best Drama Series trophy to Les Gouttes de Dieu.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) organised and presented the awards ceremony. Indian comedian and actor Vir Das, who won the International Emmy Award in 2023 for his stand-up special Landing, hosted the star-studded award night. International Emmy Awards 2024 celebrated the best television programs produced and aired outside the United States in 2023.

Have a look at the full list of winners of the International Emmy Awards 2024.

Best Drama SeriesDrops of God (France/Japan)

Best Comedy SeriesDivisión Palermo (Argentina)

Best Actor: Timothy Spall- The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom)

Best Actress: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying-  Hunger (Thailand)

Best DocumentaryOtto Baxter – Not a F**ing Horror Story (United Kingdom)

Best TelenovelaThe Vow (Spain)

Best TV Movie/Mini-SeriesDear Child (Germany)

Kids – AnimationTabby McTat (United Kingdom)

Kids – FactualThe Secret Life of Your Mind (Mexico)

Kids – Live-ActionOne of the Boys (Denmark)

Best Short-Form Series: Point of No Return (Spain)

Best Sports Documentary: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom)

Best Non-Scripted EntertainmentRestaurant Misverstand – Season 2 [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes] (Belgium)

Best Arts ProgrammingPianoforte (Poland)

The host of the evening, Vir Das concluded the show with a heartfelt note. He said, "Hope this isn't the end of the road because I have done three roles here. I love this show. This is a show for underdogs, people who have to work really harder to get here than most people. I think the audience takes nothing for granted and comes in with best spirits. So, I would love to be back anytime and in any capacity."

