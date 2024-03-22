Art & Entertainment

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted At Alanna Panday’s Baby Shower; Salma Khan And Helen Clicked

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen attending Alanna Panday's baby shower together on Thursday.

22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Celebs At Alanna Panday’s Baby Shower Photo: Instagram
Alanna Panday, who is a social media influencer, is expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray. As the two are set to embrace parenthood soon, they have revealed that they are having a baby boy. To mark the special gender reveal, Alanna Panday’s family hosted a baby shower for their relatives and friends. For those caught unaware, Alanna is Ananya Panday’s cousin. She is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki and his wife Deanne Panday.

Seen at her residence were her cousin Ananya with her rumoured beau, actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two posed together at Alanna’s baby shower party. Ananya was seen in a white mini dress with blue flower print, while Aditya looked handsome in a basic denim shirt and trousers.

Bipasha Basu and her daughter Devi along with Karan Singh Grover were clicked as well, so was Kim Sharma and Orry. Salman Khan’s family, including Salma Khan and Helen, were spotted as well. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan, who was also clicked at the baby shower, was seen escorting his grandmother to her car. Salman’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri, his sisters Alvira and Arpitaa were seen as well. Also clicked at the venue were Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol. 

Alanna will also be seen in the upcoming reality show, ‘The Tribe’, on Amazon Prime Video.

