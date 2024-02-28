Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday is expecting her first baby with her husband Ivor McCray. They got married in Mumbai last year. On Wednesday, Alanna announced that she is expecting her first baby with Ivor. Here's how Ananya has reacted to the good news.
Alanna shared a video on Instagram. It is from their video photoshoot. Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you." Her husband Ivor commented, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you, Ivor commented." Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is excited that she is going to be 'maasi' soon. She took to her Instagram story to reshare the video and wrote, "My heart may just explode...little baby... We love you so much already. I'm gonna be a maasi. Alana Panday, Ivor, all the best'' and added an evil eye emoji.
Alanna's mom Deanne Panday wrote in the comments section, "Crying seeing your video. Love you so much... I'm gonna be a grand mom so so so beautiful you look my baby girl...Can't wait to see you yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grand mom soon." Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Alannnaaa we can't wait either. Lots of love and best wishes." Shanaya Kapoor also congratulated the couple and added heart emojis. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap commented, ''Oh my God! I'm so happy for you guys congratulations." Lisa Haydon and Anusha Dandekar also congratulated Alanna and Ivor.
Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness expert and author Deanne Panday. Alanna and Ivor got engaged to in 2021 and got hitched in March, 2023. Ivor is a photographer and director.
Alanna announced her wedding by sharing pics and wrote, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you."
We congratulate Alanna and Ivor on going to be parents soon.