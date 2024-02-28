Alanna shared a video on Instagram. It is from their video photoshoot. Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you." Her husband Ivor commented, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you, Ivor commented." Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is excited that she is going to be 'maasi' soon. She took to her Instagram story to reshare the video and wrote, "My heart may just explode...little baby... We love you so much already. I'm gonna be a maasi. Alana Panday, Ivor, all the best'' and added an evil eye emoji.