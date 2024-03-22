Watch: Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Share Heart-Warming Gender Reveal Of Their First Child

Alanna Panday, who married Ivor McCray last year, is gearing up to embrace motherhood. The popular internet personality, along with her husband, recently thrilled fans with a heart-warming gender reveal video. And audiences can’t get enough of them.
The couple hosted a lavish baby shower, graced by family, friends, and a star-studded line-up of celebrities in Mumbai. The internet is buzzing with beautiful glimpses from the occasion.
Alanna Panday took her Instagram to share a video featuring herself and Ivor adorned in beautiful and elegant white attires. They sat next to a white-coloured gender reveal cake adorned with the word ‘baby,’ eager to slice into it to know the gender of their baby. As they went ahead to do it, the inside of the cake revealed a charming light blue sponge, signifying the imminent arrival of their baby boy. As Ivor affectionately kissed Alanna’s cheek, laughter and happiness filled the room.
Moved, and excited to become an aunt, Alanna’s cousin, Ananya Panday expressed her excitement for the soon-to-be parents on her Instagram stories. She reposted the video with a touching message, “Edward Ivor Inder the 6th, can’t wait to meet you, little boy.” The anticipation and joy for the newest addition to the Panday family is sky-high.
The actress further thrilled her fans with some snapshots from the star-studded event. In one photo, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor pose with the parents-to-be. The other image features her posing alongside the glowing mama-to-be and cousin Aaliya, their hands tenderly placed on Alanna’s baby bump.
Jannat Khan also took to her Instagram stories to share the decoration from the event held at the Panday household.
In February, Alanna Panday announced her pregnancy on Instagram in the most beautiful way. The internet personality married her long-time beau Ivor, who’s a US-based photographer, on March 16, 2023 in a gorgeous wedding ceremony in a lavish hotel in Mumbai.