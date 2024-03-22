Watch: Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Share Heart-Warming Gender Reveal Of Their First Child

Alanna Panday took her Instagram to share a video featuring herself and Ivor adorned in beautiful and elegant white attires. They sat next to a white-coloured gender reveal cake adorned with the word ‘baby,’ eager to slice into it to know the gender of their baby. As they went ahead to do it, the inside of the cake revealed a charming light blue sponge, signifying the imminent arrival of their baby boy. As Ivor affectionately kissed Alanna’s cheek, laughter and happiness filled the room.